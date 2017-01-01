Consider it done.

Introducing your new PC assistant

This is not a trial. It’s yours to keep!


ABOUT SSL CERTIFICATES

“Like IFTTT for desktop”

“Truly innovative”

“Attractive and simple to use”

Trusted by over 80,000 people to date

Discover what Ellp can do for you

Over 35 available cards (and counting!)

When my email is involved in a data breach, alert me.

When I plug in my headphones, open YouTube.

When I download the same file twice, let me know.

When an application is slowing down my PC startup, alert me.

When I’m spending too much time on Facebook, ping me.

When I get disconnected from the internet, alert me.

When it’s time, give me a weather update.

When my hard disk is getting full, free up space.

Automate your tasks in 3 simple steps

Get started in seconds!

1. CHOOSE

Flip through and select your preferred Ellp cards to automate your online, social media, performance, storage, security, schedule, and audio related tasks.

2. EDIT

Set your preferences once and start getting the most out of your device right away. Personalize each Ellp card based on your needs, using Ellp’s simple editor.

3. ACTIVATE

Easily automate your device by activating the Ellp cards that matter most to you. Enjoy the peace of mind that comes with having a personal device helper.

Everybody needs a bit of Ellp

Here's the word on the street

Miljan Milev

“Amazing app!
So far I love it!”

Annette McKay

“So easy to use!”

Angelle Shaw

“Saves me a lot of time”

This is not a trial. It’s yours to keep!

Compatible with Windows 10, 8, 7, Vista


ABOUT SSL CERTIFICATES

Get closer to Ellp

No spam, just the stuff you want to know!