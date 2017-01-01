Trusted by over 80,000 people to date
Discover what Ellp can do for you
Over 35 available cards (and counting!)
When my email is involved in a data breach, alert me.
When I plug in my headphones, open YouTube.
When I download the same file twice, let me know.
When an application is slowing down my PC startup, alert me.
Automate your tasks in 3 simple steps
Get started in seconds!
1. CHOOSE
Flip through and select your preferred Ellp cards to automate your online, social media, performance, storage, security, schedule, and audio related tasks.
2. EDIT
Set your preferences once and start getting the most out of your device right away. Personalize each Ellp card based on your needs, using Ellp’s simple editor.
3. ACTIVATE
Easily automate your device by activating the Ellp cards that matter most to you. Enjoy the peace of mind that comes with having a personal device helper.
Everybody needs a bit of Ellp
Here's the word on the street
ABOUT SSL CERTIFICATES